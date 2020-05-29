Live-Action Grand Blue Dreaming Film Rescheduled for August 7 After COVID-19 Delay

Announced by cast on film's original opening date, Friday

Ryō Ryūsei and Atsuhiro Inukai, the stars of the live-action film of Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka 's Grand Blue Dreaming comedy manga, announced on Friday that the film will now open in Japan on August 7. The actors made the announcement during a live-streaming special on Instagram on Friday, May 29 – the original opening date of the film before concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) forced a delay.

The film stars Ryūsei (Zyuden Sentai Kyoryuger, Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū , Orange, left in image at right) as Iori Kitahara, a freshman college student who is aiming for his ideal college life, and Inukai ( Kamen Rider Build, Natsuzora, right) as Kōhei Imamura, a fellow freshman who meets Iori through a bizarre circumstance.

Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action 3D Kanojo Real Girl , Kakegurui , Asahinagu ) is directing the film with the production company "THEFOOL," and Warner Bros. Japan is distributing. sumika will perform film's theme song " Zekkyō Serenade" (Shouting Serenade).

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

After moving out on his own to a seaside town, Iori Kitahara makes a college debut he never anticipated. A new chapter of his life unfolds, full of diving with beautiful girls and shenanigans with a gaggle of lovable bastards! Idiot-expert Kenji Inoue and au naturel authority Kimitake Yoshioka bring you a glorious college tale filled with booze-fueled antics!

Inoue and Yoshioka launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in April 2014. Crunchyroll is also releasing chapters of the manga as they debut in Japan.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2018. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime worldwide as it aired.

Source: Comic Natalie