Live-Action Grand Blue Dreaming Film's Teaser Reveals Cast, May 29 Opening

The official website for the live-action film of Kenji Inoue and Kimitaka Yoshioka's Grand Blue Dreaming comedy manga began streaming a teaser trailer on Friday. The teaser reveals the first two cast members for the film, as well as the film's May 29 opening date.

The film will star Ryō Ryūsei (Zyuden Sentai Kyoryuger, Shōwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjū , Orange , left in image above) as Iori Kitahara, a freshman college student who is aiming for his ideal college life, and Atsuhiro Inukai (Kamen Rider Build, Natsuzora, right) as Kōhei Imamura, a fellow freshman who meets Iori through a bizarre circumstance.

Ryūsei half-jokingly said that he got naked far more than he expected, but he also go to meet some actors and collaborators he respected — who were also naked. Inukai added that it was a cheerful, enjoyable set with a director, staff, and interesting co-stars who let him do what he wanted. Since they shot the film in the summer, he made irreplaceable summer memories — just while mostly naked.

Tsutomu Hanabusa (live-action 3D Kanojo Real Girl , Kakegurui , Asahinagu ) is directing the film with the production company "THEFOOL," and Warner Bros. Japan is distributing.

Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

After moving out on his own to a seaside town, Iori Kitahara makes a college debut he never anticipated. A new chapter of his life unfolds, full of diving with beautiful girls and shenanigans with a gaggle of lovable bastards! Idiot-expert Kenji Inoue and au naturel authority Kimitake Yoshioka bring you a glorious college tale filled with booze-fueled antics!

Inoue and Yoshioka launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in April 2014. Kodansha published the manga's 14th volume last November. Crunchyroll is also releasing chapters of the manga as they debut in Japan.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2018. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime worldwide as it aired.