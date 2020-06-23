Kamen Rider Zero-One/Mashin Sentai Kiramager Films Delayed Due to COVID-19

Double feature originally slated for July 23

Toei announced on Tuesday that it has delayed the opening of its double-feature films Gekijō-ban Kamen Rider Zero-One/Mashin Sentai Kiramager the Movie due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The films were previously slated to open on July 23. Toei will announce a new date as soon as it is decided on the films' official website and Twitter account.

Toei is streaming a new teaser for the films.

Kamen Rider Zero-One premiered on September 1 as the first Kamen Rider television series in Japan's Reiwa era. Mashin Sentai Kiramager premiered in Japan on March 8 as the 44th series in Toei 's long-running live-action Super Sentai franchise . The two series air on Sundays at 9:00 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., respectively.

Both series have delayed new episodes since May 17 due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on their filming schedules. Mashin Sentai Kiramager star Rio Komiya was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March, but was released from the hospital on April 9. Toei closed its studio on March 31 for disinfection following Komiya's diagnosis, and both series resumed filming on June 1 with new safety guidelines.

Both series resumed airing new episodes on TV Asahi and its affiliates last Sunday .

Source: Email correspondence