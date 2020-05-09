Toei Delays New Episodes of Kamen Rider Zero-One, Mashin Sentai Kiramager Shows

Delays follow COVID-19 diagnosis for Kiramager star Rio Komiya in March

Toei announced on Sunday that it is delaying new episodes of the Kamen Rider Zero-One and Mashin Sentai Kiramager live-action tokusatsu series due to the effects of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Toei will instead air the first in a two-part special recap for Kamen Rider Zero-One on May 17, and will also air the Mashin Sentai Kiramager Episode Zero film on the same day. The film originally opened in theaters in Japan on February 8.

Mashin Sentai Kiramager star Rio Komiya was diagnosed with COVID-19 in late March. He was later hospitalized, but was released on April 9. Komiya plays the show's protagonist Jūru Atsuta/Kirama Red. Toei closed its studio on March 31 for disinfection following Komiya's diagnosis.

The show premiered in Japan on March 8 with jewels and vehicles as its motifs. The beautiful Kiramei Stone jewels with their mysterious hidden powers have chosen five individuals as warriors, to battle an army of darkness bent on robbing humanity of hope and brilliance.

Kamen Rider Zero-One premiered on September 1 as the first Kamen Rider television series in Japan's Reiwa era.

The two shows also have a new double-feature collaboration film tentatively titled Gekijō-ban Kamen Rider Zero-One/Mashin Sentai Kiramager the Movie (poster pictured at right) that is currently slated to open in Japan on July 23.

Source: Anime! Anime! (高橋克則)