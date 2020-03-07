Kamen Rider Zero-One/Mashin Sentai Kiramager Film's Teaser Unveils July 23 Opening

Zero-One climax teased in double feature with latest Super Sentai show

A teaser trailer and teaser visual debuted on Sunday to announce that Toei 's tentatively titled double feature Gekijō-ban Kamen Rider Zero-One/Mashin Sentai Kiramager the Movie will open in Japanese theaters on July 23. (July 23 is a Thursday, but it is also a holiday this year thanks to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening the next day.)





The teaser tells Kamen Rider Zero-One watchers, "You will experience the end together. Is the ultimate foe human, AI, or …?" It also highlights Mashin Sentai Kiramager's "sparkling top gear! An extremely dazzling summer is coming!!"

Gekikjō-ban Kamen Rider Zero-One is a follow-up to last December's Kamen Rider Reiwa: The First Generation film and the first solo film for the current Kamen Rider Zero-One television series. Kamen Rider Zero-One premiered on September 1 as the first Kamen Rider television series in Japan's Reiwa era.

Mashin Sentai Kiramager, the 44th television series in Toei 's Super Sentai franchise , premiered in Japan on Sunday with jewels and vehicles as its motifs. The beautiful Kiramei Stone jewels with their mysterious hidden powers have chosen five individuals as warriors, to battle an army of darkness bent on robbing humanity of hope and brilliance.

