Kiramager's Rio Komiya, Writer/Actor Kankuro Kudo Diagnosed With COVID-19

The staff of Mashin Sentai Kiramager , the 44th television series in Toei 's Super Sentai franchise , announced at a TV Asahi press conference on Tuesday that Rio Komiya, who plays the show's protagonist Jūru Atsuta/Kirama Red, has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Komiya reported on March 24 that he had lost his sense of taste. Other cast members have not reported symptoms.

The show's filming has halted as of last weekend, but it has finished shooting for episodes until about the middle of May. The series premiered in Japan on March 8 with jewels and vehicles as its motifs.

Toei closed its studio on Tuesday for disinfection following Komiya's diagnosis. Toei Studios has not announced a reopening date as it depends on the decision of health officials.



Agency Otona Keikaku revealed on Tuesday that writer and actor Kankuro Kudo ( The Legend of Kamui , Maiko Haaaan!!!, Miike's Zebraman, Ping-Pong, Go ) has been diagnosed with COVID-19. He is exhibiting the symptom of a fever, but is also undergoing treatment for his kidneys and lower back pain. Kudo's upcoming "Mо̄ Gaman Dekinai" performance has been suspended.

The first reported cases of COVID-19 were in Wuhan, China in December, and then the disease began to spread in varying rates and intensities across many parts of the globe through incubation in human hosts. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a world health emergency on January 30, and announced on March 11 that it is classifying the outbreak as a pandemic. As of Tuesday, the WHO reported that there are 754,948 infected individuals worldwide. 36,571 individuals have died from the disease.

As of Tuesday, the WHO reported that Japan has 1,953 cases of COVID-19 with 56 deaths. These numbers do not include the number of cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Yokohama. That cruise ship had 712 infected passengers with seven deaths.

Source: Sponichi Annex, Otona Keikaku via Hachima Kikо̄ (link 2), Variety (Mark Schilling) via The Tokusatsu Network