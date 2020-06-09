Hakushon Daimaō 2020 Anime Resumes on June 20 After COVID-19 Delay

Episode 8 airs next week after reruns since May 30

The staff of Hakushon Daimaō 2020 , Tatsunoko Production 's new television anime based on the 1969 Hakushon Daimaō ( The Genie Family ) anime, confirmed on Tuesday that the anime will resume new episodes with its eighth episode on June 20. The anime's official Twitter account had reported on May 25 that the anime would delay new episodes and begin airing reruns on May 30 due to effects of the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on production. The staff had planned to resume new episodes "on June 20 or later."

The anime premiered on Yomiuri TV on April 11.

The series marks the 1969 anime's 50th anniversary. The new anime's slapstick gag comedy story is set 50 years after the 1969 anime, with Kan-chan's grandchild Kantarō Yodayama meeting Akubi as she goes on a journey to prepare to be queen. In the human world, Kantarō and Akubi go on various adventures, get jobs, and learn the importance of having dreams.

Sumire Morohoshi is voicing the character Akubi, who is the new show's main character. Miyuri Shimabukuro is playing Kantarō Yodayama. Kōichi Yamadera is voicing Hakushon Daimaō after the original voice actor Tooru Oohira passed away in 2016. Daiki Yamashita is voicing Pūta, the son of Hakushon and younger brother of Akubi-chan ( Tatsunoko Production introduced the new character last year).

Atsushi Nigorikawa ( Love Tyrant , Between the Sky and Sea , A Destructive God Sits Next to Me ) is directing the anime at Tatsunoko Production and Nippon Animation . Hiroko Kanasugi ( Diabolik Lovers More, Blood , RobiHachi ) is in charge of the series scripts. Suzuka Yoshida ( Vampiyan Kids , Yobarete Tobidete Akubi-chan , Mach Girl ) drew the original character designs, and Shin Takemoto ( Genbanojō ) and Masatsune Noguchi are adapting those designs for animation. Satoshi Motoyama is the sound director, while Takamitsu Shimazaki , Hiroshi Sasaki , and Teppei Shimizu (Smile Company) are composing the music. Magic Capsule is credited for music production. Tatsunoko Production and Yomiuri TV are credited for production.

Source: Comic Natalie