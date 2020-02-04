Hakushon Daimaō 2020 Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, Sequel Plot, April 11 Debut

Tatsunoko Production announced on Wednesday the main staff, cast, story, and April 11 premiere on Yomiuri TV for Hakushon Daimaō 2020 , its new television anime based on the 1969 Hakushon Daimaō ( The Genie Family ) anime. (The new anime marks the 1969 anime's 50th anniversary.)

The new anime's slapstick gag comedy story is set 50 years after the 1969 anime, with Kan-chan's grandchild Kantarō Yodayama meeting Akubi as she goes on a journey to prepare to be queen. In the human world, Kantarō and Akubi go on various adventures, getting jobs, and learn the importance of having dreams.

Sumire Morohoshi voices the character Akubi, who is the new show's main character. Miyuri Shimabukuro plays Kantarō Yodayama. Kōichi Yamadera voices Hakushon Daimaō after the original voice actor Tooru Oohira passed away in 2016. Daiki Yamashita voices Pūta, the son of Hakushon and younger brother of Akubi-chan ( Tatsunoko Production introduced the new character last year).

Atsushi Nigorikawa ( Love Tyrant , Between the Sky and Sea , A Destructive God Sits Next to Me ) is directing the anime at Tatsunoko Production and Nippon Animation . Hiroko Kanasugi ( Diabolik Lovers More, Blood , RobiHachi ) is in charge of the series scripts. Suzuka Yoshida ( Vampiyan Kids , Yobarete Tobidete Akubi-chan , Mach Girl ) drew the original character designs, and Shin Takemoto ( Genbanojō ) and Masatsune Noguchi are adapting those designs for animation. Satoshi Motoyama is the sound director, while Takamitsu Shimazaki , Hiroshi Sasaki , and Teppei Shimizu (Smile Company) are composing the music. Magic Capsule is credited for music production. Tatsunoko Production and Yomiuri TV are credited for production.

Hiroshi Sasagawa directed the Hakushon Daimaō anime from 1969-1970. The anime inspired a spinoff series titled Yobarete Tobidete Akubi-chan in 2001, and this show in turn had a sequel in 2001. The anime also inspired a live-action special in 2013.

XFLAG and Tatsunoko Production 's Pandora to Akubi anime film, which debuted last April, features Hakushon Daimaō character Akubi-chan ("Ya-ahn" in Tatsunoko 's official English descriptions), daughter of the titular genie character Hakushon ("Hasshoo"). XFLAG and Tatsunoko Production describe the April anime as "battle entertainment for girls."

Source: Comic Natalie