Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Anime Reveals English Dub Cast
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The dub cast includes:
- Aaron Dismuke as Krai
- Tia Ballard as Tino
- Trina Nishimura as Liz
- Megan Shipman as Lucia
- Cris George as Ansem
- Ethan Connor Condon as Luke
- Kate Bristol as Sitri
- Molly Searcy as Eva
- Ray Hurd as Gark
- Erin Kelly Noble as Kaina
- Joe Cucinotti as Narrator
- Branden Loera as Ark
- Derick Snow as Gilbert
- Tyson Rinehart as Greg
- Stephanie Stark as Rhuda
- Erica Muse as Isabella
- Daryl Mayfield as Dattar
- Kimmie Britt as Ina
- Michael Stimac as Tattor
- Chris Gardner as Yoidore
- Josh Putnam as Zuro
- T.J. Anthony as Genkai
- Chris Long as Helian
- Seth Jones as Rudolph
- T.J. Anthony, Jim Foronda, Michael Stimac, Adam Michael Rowe, Josh Putnam as Phantom White Wolves
The dub crew includes:
- Voice Director: Jeremy Inman
- Producer: Samantha Herek
- Adaptation: Clayton Browning
- Mixer: James Baker
- Engineer: Wesley Coleman
The first season debuted in October 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.
Masahiro Takata (High-Rise Invasion, The Family Circumstances of the Irregular Witch, The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World) directed the first season at Zero-G, and was also credited as the sound director, with Saber Links on sound production. Hideki Shirane (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Aria the Scarlet Ammo, Date A Live) was in charge of the series scripts. Yūsuke Isouchi (Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It) and Shingo Fujisaki designed the characters. Ryōhei Sataka (Release the Spyce, D4DJ First Mix, Do It Yourself!!) composed the music, with Avex Pictures on music production.
The second season premiered on October 6 on Tokyo MX and BS NTV. The anime started streaming early on d Anime Store and ABEMA on October 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.
Kiyono Yasuno is performing the second season's opening theme song "Algorithm," and i☆Ris is performing the ending theme song "Yume no Hitokakera" (Fragment of a Dream).
J-Novel Club is publishing the novels in English, and it describes the story:
It's the golden age for treasure hunters—adventurers hungry for wealth, fame, power, and glory, who risk their lives in treasure vaults throughout the world.
“Let's become treasure hunters.”
Krai and his childhood friends swore to become the greatest of them all, but that dream should have died the day Krai realized he wasn't cut out for the job! Yet expectations continue to mount, right along with Krai's fear for his life. While his childhood friends climb closer toward their dream, this grieving soul has one simple wish: to pack it all in and retire!
Tsukikage began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2018, and ended it in December 2018. Micro Magazine published the first print volume with illustrations by Chyko in August 2018, and published the 13th volume on September 30. Sol Press licensed the novel series in 2020, but never released it. J-Novel Club announced the license rescue for the title in July 2022, and released the first volume in March 2023. J-Novel Club released the eighth novel volume on October 6.
Rai Hebino debuted a manga adaptation on Kadokawa's ComicWalker website in April 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on November 27. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and published the ninth volume on February 18. Yen Press will publish the 10th volume on January 20, 2026.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.