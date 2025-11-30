Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Anime Reveals English Dub Cast

Image courtesy of GREE Entertainment © 槻影・チーコ／マイクロマガジン社／「嘆きの亡霊」製作委員会

Crunchyroll

began streaming all 13 episodes of the television anime ofand's) light novel series on Friday.will start streaming the second season weekly with an Englishin December.

The dub cast includes:

The dub crew includes:

The first season debuted in October 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Masahiro Takata ( High-Rise Invasion , The Family Circumstances of the Irregular Witch , The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World ) directed the first season at Zero-G , and was also credited as the sound director, with Saber Links on sound production. Hideki Shirane ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , Aria the Scarlet Ammo , Date A Live ) was in charge of the series scripts. Yūsuke Isouchi ( Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It ) and Shingo Fujisaki designed the characters. Ryōhei Sataka ( Release the Spyce , D4DJ First Mix , Do It Yourself!! ) composed the music, with Avex Pictures on music production.

The second season premiered on October 6 on Tokyo MX and BS NTV . The anime started streaming early on d Anime Store and ABEMA on October 4. Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

Kiyono Yasuno is performing the second season's opening theme song "Algorithm," and i☆Ris is performing the ending theme song "Yume no Hitokakera" (Fragment of a Dream).

J-Novel Club is publishing the novels in English, and it describes the story:

It's the golden age for treasure hunters—adventurers hungry for wealth, fame, power, and glory, who risk their lives in treasure vaults throughout the world. “Let's become treasure hunters.” Krai and his childhood friends swore to become the greatest of them all, but that dream should have died the day Krai realized he wasn't cut out for the job! Yet expectations continue to mount, right along with Krai's fear for his life. While his childhood friends climb closer toward their dream, this grieving soul has one simple wish: to pack it all in and retire!

Tsukikage began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2018, and ended it in December 2018. Micro Magazine published the first print volume with illustrations by Chyko in August 2018, and published the 13th volume on September 30. Sol Press licensed the novel series in 2020, but never released it. J-Novel Club announced the license rescue for the title in July 2022, and released the first volume in March 2023. J-Novel Club released the eighth novel volume on October 6.

Rai Hebino debuted a manga adaptation on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website in April 2019. Kadokawa published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on November 27. Yen Press is publishing the manga in English, and published the ninth volume on February 18. Yen Press will publish the 10th volume on January 20, 2026.

