Sol Press Licenses Is the order a rabbit?, Blend S Manga

Also: I Surrendered My Sword for a New Life as a Mage , 2 more novels

Sol Press announced on Friday that it has licensed two new manga and three light novels. The manga are listed as "coming soon," while the first volumes of the novels will launch on December 28.

Title: Is the order a rabbit? manga

Author: Koi

Synopsis: "Rabbits, rabbits!♪" Cocoa sang as she entered the café "Rabbit House."

Little did she know that she would spend the next few years of her life there. Follow Cocoa as she makes friends with the quiet and blunt Chino, the strict yet kind military buff Rize, the calm and gentle Chiya, and the elegant yet down-to-earth Syaro! You don't want to miss the first volume of Is the order a rabbit?





Title: Blend S manga

Author: Miyuki Nakayama

Synopsis: While looking for a part-time job, Sakuranomiya Maika finds herself hired by a café where each waitress plays a different character type. She's got a pretty scary look in her eyes, so for her role, she's asked to play a sadist. As it turns out—and much to her surprise—she's actually quite good at it! Just what sorts of strange, fun situations await her at her new post? Find out in BLEND･S!





Title: I Surrendered My Sword for a New Life as a Mage novels

Author: Shin Kouduki (story), necömi (art)

Synopsis: One day, Soma learns that he was reincarnated from a powerful swordsman. In this life, however, all he wants is to master magic!

When he learns that he has no skills at all in this life, he gets left behind by his family. With no magic spells, most would assume he'll never be able to cast even a single spell, but Soma isn't ready to take "no" for an answer...





Title: Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Woe is the Weakling Who Leads the Strongest Party novels

Author: Tsukikage (story), Chyko (art)

Title: The Game Master has Logged In to Another World novels

Author: Akatsuki (story), merontomari (art), yuui (art)

