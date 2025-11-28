Hinasho's Shion Manga Gets Net Anime

Manga centers on junior high school bodyguard who protects classmate

SHION

announced on Friday that Hinasho'smanga will get a net anime that will debut on YouTube . Thechannel will fully launch on December 1 with the first anime installment.

BitStar Anime, a brand of the Bitstar Inc. influencer marketing platform, is producing and operating the YouTube channel.

Hinasho launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Coro Coro Comics magazine earlier this year. Shogakukan published the manga's first volume on Friday. The manga is also available on the Weekly Coro Coro website.

The manga centers on Shion Hiiragi, a junior high school student and an exceptional bodyguard. He secretly protects Emi Zaiin, the president of a large corporation and his classmate, who is targeted by assassins. After Emi finds out Shion has been protecting her, the two start to work together to protect their peaceful school life.



Sources: PR Times, Comic Natalie