SCRAP, Aka Akasaka, Shueisha Games' Kami and Miko Browser Game Gets 1-Shot Manga

This year's 52nd issue of'smagazine announced on Thursday that, andGames' game will receive a one-shot manga that will debut in the magazine's next issue on December 4. Rei Narahashi is drawing the manga with a color opening page.

The game is a browser game collaboration between Real Escape Game producer SCRAP , Shueisha Games, and Kaguya-sama: Love is War and Oshi no Ko manga creator Aka Akasaka . Akasaka is the game's scenario writer and character designer.

In the "world creation puzzle-solving" game, players become "Kami" and solve mysteries together with Miko, who has been reincarnated through the ages, and save humanity from hunger, epidemics, and other threats. The word "Kami" could mean god and "Miko" could mean shrine maiden, but both words can also be used as names.

SCRAP has created escape rooms and games in the past based on anime and game franchises including Neon Genesis Evangelion , Hunter X Hunter , Dr. Stone , The Promised Neverland , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , Detective Conan , The Legend of Zelda , and Frieren: Beyond Journey's End .

Shueisha established Shueisha Games as a new wholly owned affiliated company in February 2022. The company aims to develop smartphone games with original concepts and character designs from manga creators from Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The company is also supporting several games through its Shueisha Game Creators Camp Project for indie developers. Shueisha Games announced in September 2022 that it is partnering with NetEast Games to develop a "tactical hero summoning RPG" titled unVEIL the world for iOS and Android. The Promised Neverland artist Posuka Demizu is designing the characters for the game. The game is slated to launch this fall.