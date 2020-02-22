Senku Needs Your Ingenuity in Dr. Stone Escape Room

Dr. Stone 's escape room is opening in Tokyo on February 21. The concept behind the escape room is very true to the themes of the anime and manga series itself: Senku is trapped inside a stone cave, and he needs your ingenuity to break everyone out. Not only will participants solve puzzles, they will also get to be involved in science experiments.

The text on the escape room's key visual reads: "With your science, we can make fireworks and escape this cave!"

The escape room is organized by SCRAP , a company which has designed a number of anime-themed escape rooms, including for Fate/Grand Order, The Promised Neverland, and Detective Conan. The escape rooms can be attempted by groups of up to three people, and the time limit is 40 minutes. The escape rooms are located in SCRAP 's Nazo Building in Kichijoji.

Pre-ordered tickets cost 2,400 yen per person in a trio, 2,600 yen per person in a duo, and 3,600 yen for singles. Same-day tickets cost 300 yen more. If you run out of time on the day, each participant can pay 800 yen per 10 minutes of extension.

In addition to playing the escape room, you can also purchase stickers, clear files, and badges at the venue. You can also purchase a soap bar with a Dr. Stone logo on it for 950 yen, and a puzzle-solving and science experiment kit for 2,000 yen. More information about the goods can be found on the escape room's website.

Riichirou Inagaki and Boichi 's Dr. Stone manga takes place after humanity was petrified by a flash of light. Thousands of years pass before high school boy Taiju awakens among the statuesque remnants of civilization. His friend Senku has also returned to life and promises to bring mankind back to its former glory with the power of science. The anime debuted July 5, 2019.