Nintendo to Acquire Bandai Namco Studios Singapore

Nintendo announced on Thursday that it has entered into a share transfer agreement with Bandai Namco Studios in order to acquire the latter's Singapore-based subsidiary support studio Bandai Namco Studios Singapore. The studio will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Nintendo , and thus renamed to Nintendo Studios Singapore.

Nintendo will acquire 80% of the studio's shares on April 1, 2026, and will acquire the remaining shares sometime after that, "once the subsidiary's operations have stabilized."

Nintendo announced on September 30 earlier this year that it has founded Nintendo Singapore. It is unclear whether the acquisition of Bandai Namco Studios Singapore is related to the founding of the new studio.

Bandai Namco Studios Singapore has done support development for such Bandai Namco Entertainment titles as Ace Combat 7 , Soul Calibur VI , Taiko no Tatsujin: VR Festival! , Tekken 7 , and Tekken 8 , and has also done support development on the Nintendo title Splatoon 3 . The studio developed the Hirogami game, which launched digitally on PlayStation 5 and on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 3.

