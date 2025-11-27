Yūgo Kobayashi's New Manga Delayed, Aoashi Brotherfoot Spinoff to Resume in April 2026

The official X/Twitter account for Yūgo Kobayashi 's Aoashi manga revealed on Saturday that Kobayashi's planned new manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine will launch later than its originally planned spring 2026 debut. In addition, the post noted that Aoashi Brotherfoot , the spinoff to the Aoashi manga, will resume in April 2026.

Hello, it's been a while.



The completely new series for Weekly Spirits will take a little more time.



Instead, "Aoashi: Brotherfoot" is scheduled to resume in Weekly Spirits around April 2026.



Details on the new series will be provided when available.



Yugo Kobayashi pic.twitter.com/56cso0YnSR — 【アオアシ】公式／アニメ2期制作決定&単行本完結40集発売中！ (@aoashiofficial) November 22, 2025

Aoashi

Weekly Big Comic Spirits

Shogakukan

Kobayashi launched themanga inin January 2015, and ended it with its 40th volume on August 29.is credited for research and original story collaboration up to the manga's 17th volume. The series won the Best General Manga at the 65thManga Awards in 2020.

Titan Manga will release the manga in English in omnibus format starting in May 2026.

The Aoashi Brotherfoot spinoff manga launched in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in July 2021. The manga centers on the character Shun Aoi, and originally ran for five chapters. The manga was compiled into one book volume in August 2021.

Aoashi

Theanime by premiered on thechannel in April 2022. streamed the anime as it aired. The anime will have a second season bynext year.

Kobayashi launched the Fermat no Ryōri manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Magazine in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's sixth volume on August 29, and the manga has 23 million copies in circulation. The manga inspired a television anime series that premiered on July 5. REMOW streamed the anime as it aired.