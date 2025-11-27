News
Yūgo Kobayashi's New Manga Delayed, Aoashi Brotherfoot Spinoff to Resume in April 2026

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Aoashi Brotherfoot ran for 5 chapters in 2021

The official X/Twitter account for Yūgo Kobayashi's Aoashi manga revealed on Saturday that Kobayashi's planned new manga in Shogakukan's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine will launch later than its originally planned spring 2026 debut. In addition, the post noted that Aoashi Brotherfoot, the spinoff to the Aoashi manga, will resume in April 2026.

Kobayashi launched the Aoashi manga in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in January 2015, and ended it with its 40th volume on August 29. Naohiko Ueno is credited for research and original story collaboration up to the manga's 17th volume. The series won the Best General Manga at the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2020.

Titan Manga will release the manga in English in omnibus format starting in May 2026.

The Aoashi Brotherfoot spinoff manga launched in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in July 2021. The manga centers on the character Shun Aoi, and originally ran for five chapters. The manga was compiled into one book volume in August 2021.

The Aoashi anime by Production I.G premiered on the NHK Educational channel in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. The anime will have a second season by TMS Entertainment next year.

Kobayashi launched the Fermat no Ryōri manga in Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Magazine in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's sixth volume on August 29, and the manga has 23 million copies in circulation. The manga inspired a television anime series that premiered on July 5. REMOW streamed the anime as it aired.

Source: Aoashi's X/Twitter account

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives