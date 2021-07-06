Aoashi Soccer Manga Gets Spinoff on July 12

This year's 31st issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed on Monday that Yūgo Kobayashi is drawing a spinoff of the Aoashi soccer manga titled Aoashi Brotherfoot that will launch in the magazine's next issue on July 12. The manga will focus on Ashito's older brother Shun and the reason he distanced himself from soccer. The first chapter will have 63 pages.

The main manga centers on third-year middle school student Ashito Aoi, who lives in Ehime prefecture. Ashito has a strong talent in soccer, but he tries to hide it. Due to his very straightforward personality, he causes a disaster that serves as a huge setback for him. Then, Tatsuya Fukuya — a veteran of the strong J-Club team Tokyo City Esperion and coach of the club's youth team — appears in front of Ashito. Tatsuya sees through Ashito and sees his talent, and invites him to try out for the youth team in Tokyo.

Kobayashi launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in January 2015. Shogakukan published the 24th compiled volume on May 28. The manga is based on an original story concept by Naohiko Ueno . The manga was nominated for the 10th Manga Taisho awards in 2017. The manga won the Best General Manga award in the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2020.

The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation that will premiere in spring 2022.