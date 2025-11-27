emaqi Adds The Fake Marriage of a Noblewoman, Present for Me, Saya Saya to, 2 More Titles

Also licensed: Fumino's Stationery Life , Lady Demirka Is A Tough Villainess:

AI localization company Orange Inc. revealed on November 21 it is adding the following manga to its e-bookstore service " emaqi :"

Image courtesy of emaqi © 2022 by Higuruma Mele/Tsugikuru Corp & Yurihara Aki

The Fake Marriage of a Noblewoman

Title:Creator(s): Mele Higuruma / Tsugikuru Corp, Aki YuriharaPublisher:Co.; LTDSynopsis:Ever since losing her parents at a young age, Celeste Golding endured abuse from her uncle's family while bravely pursuing her path as a Celestial Beast Master. But when she's wrongfully sentenced to death for allegedly controlling her Celestial Beast, she mysteriously finds herself back in her childhood! A tale of a girl who lost everything, fighting to reclaim her "life"... An Isekai story of the second chance!

Image courtesy of emaqi © 2013 by Masakazu Ishiguro Original ebook ver.

Title: Present for Me: A Masakazu Ishiguro Collection

Creator(s): Masakazu Ishiguro

Publisher: Shonengahosha Co.; LTD

Synopsis:

Proudly presenting a collection of 7 outstanding short stories originally published across various magazines from 2000-2004 by Masakazu Ishiguro , who brilliantly showcased his natural talent with the masterpiece " Sore de mo Machi wa Mawatteiru ".



Image courtesy of emaqi © Fumiko Tanikawa/Shonengahosha Co.

Title: Saya Saya to

Creator(s): Fumiko Tanikawa

Publisher: Shonengahosha Co.; LTD

Synopsis:

When Saya Tanaka enters the prestigious Suzuran Girls' School, she's overjoyed at finally wearing her dream uniform. Surrounded by refined young ladies from privileged backgrounds, however, she finds herself feeling out of place. Can Saya learn to become a true lady herself? Set within the halls of an elite girls' school, this heartwarming tale follows both students and teachers in a pure, touching story of growth and friendship that will bring gentle tears to your eyes and warmth to your heart.



Image courtesy of emaqi © 2016 by Akamaru Enomoto / Coamix Approved No. WK-62W All Rights Reserved

Title: Fumino's Stationery Life

Creator(s): Akamaru Enomoto

Publisher: Coamix Inc.

Synopsis:

In their own little island for two, Supervisor Makita sits next to Fumino, the intimidating new hire known for her iron-wall demeanor. But beneath that exterior lies a surprising hobby... she's secretly obsessed with retro stationery! Dive into this charming office lady × stationery comedy♪ Vol. 1 features: Pop a Point Pencils, Matomaru-kun Erasers, Multi-functional Pencil Cases, Supercar Erasers, BOXY Ballpoint Pen, Pentel Crayons, Kamitsuki Baachan Erasers, Japonica Study Notebooks, Designer Ruler, Color pens, Checker Set, and Mini 4WD Race Pencil!



Image courtesy of emaqi © 2023 by Bun Hatoi/Coamix © Angelo Amano/Everystar Approved No.WK-62W All Rights Reserved

Title: Lady Demirka is a Tough Villainess: the mentally invincible princess crushes the prince’s request to break off an engagement!

Creator(s): Angela Amano / Everystar , Bun Hatoi

Publisher: Coamix Inc.

Synopsis:

Demirca, the daughter of Duke Granched, is the ultimate noble lady--beautiful, brilliant, and possessed of an unbreakable spirit. Raised from childhood as a candidate to become the crown prince's bride, she never doubted she would marry into the royal family. So when the timid prince unexpectedly proposes breaking off their engagement, naturally she's devastated...

Or so you'd think! Instead, she calmly sets out to stop the breakup!



Orange launched the emaqi service in the United States and Canada in September 2024. The emaqi platform featured about 6,000 volumes of manga from 13 publishers in its launch, with plans to add at least one new title previously unpublished in English every week. Orange Inc. announced that it has secured translation, publishing, and distribution rights from publishers including Shonengahosha , Futabasha , and Akita Publishing . The company also acquired distribution rights from Kodansha USA Publishing .

emaqi launched an app version in the United States and Canada in May. emaqi has stated that its goal is to add 100 manga that have previously never had an English release by the end of this year.

Source: E-mail correspondence