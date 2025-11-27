News
Manga Up! Global Adds My Dress-Up Darling XOXO!, 3 More Manga
Manga UP! Global added:
- Perico's Do You Like Baby-Faced Bosses? (Dōgan'na jōshi wa sukidesu ka?) manga on Monday.
- Meishi Murakami's I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years, and the Demon King Made Me a Minister (Hira Yakunin Yatte 1500-nen, Maō no Chikara de Daijin ni Sare Chaimashita) manga on Tuesday.
- Masahiro Ougi's Celebrity Family's Ex-Backstage Son Wants a Normal Youth (Urakata de Support Shiteta Geinō Ikka o Tsuihō Sareta Boku wa, Futsū no Seishun o Ōka Shitai) manga on Wednesday.
- Choboraunyopomi's My Dress-Up Darling XOXO! (Bisque Doll de chu♡) manga on Friday.
Manga UP! describes Do You Like Baby-Faced Bosses?:
Maki is a baby-faced but highly competent and reliable boss. On the other hand, there's Ayame, a mature-looking fresh graduate who is still trying to navigate the adult world. With his adorable face and reliability, Maki leaves Ayame blushing non-stop. An office romance between polar opposites: the baby-faced boss and the mature-looking fresh graduate!
Perico first launched the manga on social media in 2022. The manga later launched on Gangan pixiv and Square Enix's Gangan Online on April 12. Square Enix shipped the first compiled volume of the manga on April 22.
Manga UP! describes I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years, and the Demon King Made Me a Minister:
For 1,500 years, Beelzebub has happily taken. it easy as a rank-and-file clerk. But her lazy lifestyle comes to an end when the new demon king suddenly promotes her to minister! Can she adopt the appearance and demeanor expected of the highest demon on the bureaucratic pyramid?
The manga based on author Kisetsu Morita and character designer Benio's light novel launched in Square Enix's Gangan Online in January 2019 and ended in August 2020. Yen Press released the three-volume manga in English in 2021-2022. Yen Press also published the original light novel series in English. The light novel and manga are a spinoff to the I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level light novel series.
Manga UP! describes Celebrity Family's Ex-Backstage Son Wants a Normal Youth:
Disowned by his elite celebrity family for being “useless,” Atsumu spent his youth in his sisters' shadow—unbeknownst to everyone, he was the hidden genius behind their success all along! Now free from his family's control, he's swept into the entertainment world, catching the eye of top idols, models, and Vtubers who all recognize his true talent. But as he rises through the ranks—and finds himself surrounded by beautiful admirers—can this former backstage prodigy handle the spotlight AND live a normal high school life?!
The manga is based on Batoru Hamabe's story, which launched on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in March 2023. Ougi launched the manga on Manga UP! in May 2024. Square Enix shipped the second compiled volume of the manga on October 7.
Manga UP! describes My Dress-Up Darling XOXO!:
Enjoy more antics from the cast of “My Dress-Up Darling” in this super cute and chaotic comedy spin-off! In collaboration with the talented Choboraunyopomi.
The spinoff manga based on Shinichi Fukuda's original work launched in Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine on December 20. Square Enix shipped the manga's one compiled volume on July 25. The original manga My Dress-Up Darling (Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru) launched in Square Enix's Young Gangan magazine in January 2018, and ended on March 21. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2022. A second season debuted on July 5.
