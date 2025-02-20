My Dress-Up Darling Manga Ends in Next Chapter on March 21

Manga launched in January 2018, inspired TV anime in 2022, with upcoming sequel anime this year

© Shinichi Fukuda, Square Enix, Square Enix Manga & Books

My Dress-Up Darling

This year's fifth issue of'smagazine announced on Friday that's) manga will end with its next chapter, which will appear in the magazine's seventh issue on March 21.

Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Traumatized by a childhood incident with a friend who took exception to his love of traditional dolls, doll-artisan hopeful Wakana Gojō passes his days as a loner, finding solace in the home ec room at his high school. To Wakana, people like beautiful Marin Kitagawa, a trendy girl who's always surrounded by a throng of friends, is practically an alien from another world. But when cheerful Marin--never one to be shy--spots Wakana sewing away one day after school, she barges in with the aim of roping her quiet classmate into her secret hobby: cosplay .

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in January 2018. Square Enix published the manga's 14th compiled book volume in November 2024. Square Enix Manga & Books published the manga's 12th volume in English in October 2024. The manga switched to a monthly serialization for its current "Tenmei" (Mandate of Heaven) arc on September 15, 2023. The manga's "Tenmei" arc had launched with the 86th chapter that debuted on January 6, 2023.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2022 for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime and English dub . The anime will have a sequel that will premiere in 2025.

The manga also inspired a live-action series adaptation, which premiered in Japan in October 2024.