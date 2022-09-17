My Dress-Up Darling TV Anime Gets Sequel

1st series premiered in January

The official website for the television anime of Shinichi Fukuda 's My Dress-Up Darling ( Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru ) manga revealed on Saturday that the anime is getting a sequel.

Fukuda drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement.

The first anime premiered on January 9 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub. Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime and English dub.

Keisuke Shinohara ( Black Fox , A3! Season Spring & Summer ) directed the anime at CloverWorks . Yoriko Tomita ( As Miss Beelzebub Likes , Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose ) was in charge of the series scripts. Kazumasa Ishida ( Kiznaiver , Saekano the Movie finale character design assistant) designed the characters and served as chief animation director. Takeshi Nakatsuka ( Magical Girl Ore , Brothers Conflict ) composed the music, and Akiko Fujita was the sound director.

Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Traumatized by a childhood incident with a friend who took exception to his love of traditional dolls, doll-artisan hopeful Wakana Gojō passes his days as a loner, finding solace in the home ec room at his high school. To Wakana, people like beautiful Marin Kitagawa, a trendy girl who's always surrounded by a throng of friends, is practically an alien from another world. But when cheerful Marin--never one to be shy--spots Wakana sewing away one day after school, she barges in with the aim of roping her quiet classmate into her secret hobby: cosplay .

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in January 2018. Square Enix will publish the manga's 10th volume on September 24. Square Enix Manga & Books published the sixth volume in English on August 16.