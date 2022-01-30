Crunchyroll Also Streams My Dress-Up Darling, Akebi's Sailor Uniform Anime's English Dubs

also streams both series with dubs

Crunchyroll began streaming the English dubs of the television anime of Shinichi Fukuda 's My Dress-Up Darling ( Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru ) manga and the television anime of HIRO 's Akebi's Sailor Uniform ( Akebi-chan no Sailor Fuku ) manga on Saturday.

The English cast for My Dress-Up Darling includes:

Emily Fajardo is directing the English dub. James Baker and Xavier Earl are the ADR engineers. Leah Clark is writing the English script. William Dewell is the mix engineer.

The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 channels on January 8. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming the anime as it airs in Japan. Funimation is also streaming the English dub.

Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Traumatized by a childhood incident with a friend who took exception to his love of traditional dolls, doll-artisan hopeful Wakana Gojō passes his days as a loner, finding solace in the home ec room at his high school. To Wakana, people like beautiful Marin Kitagawa, a trendy girl who's always surrounded by a throng of friends, is practically an alien from another world. But when cheerful Marin--never one to be shy--spots Wakana sewing away one day after school, she barges in with the aim of roping her quiet classmate into her secret hobby: cosplay .

Keisuke Shinohara ( Black Fox , A3! Season Spring & Summer ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Yoriko Tomita ( As Miss Beelzebub Likes , Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kazumasa Ishida ( Kiznaiver , Saekano the Movie finale character design assistant) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Takeshi Nakatsuka ( Magical Girl Ore , Brothers Conflict ) is composing the music, and Akiko Fujita is the sound director.



The English cast of Akebi's Sailor Uniform includes:

Alexis Tipton is directing the English dub. Jason Lord is the assistant director. Olivia Harris and Derric Benavides are the ADR engineers, and William Dewell is the mix engineer.

The anime premiered on January 8 on Tokyo MX , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , BS11 , and MBS . Funimation and Crunchyroll are streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and Funimation is also streaming the English dub.

Miyuki Kuroki ( Her Blue Sky , The [email protected] SideM ) is directing the anime at studio CloverWorks . Rino Yamazaki (production advancement for Medaka Box , screenplay for DARLING in the FRANXX ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Megumi Kouno (animation director for DARLING in the FRANXX , Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ) is designing the characters. Kana Utatane is composing the music.

The manga follows Komichi Akebi and her classmates at a prestigious girls middle school, following their adolescent lives and their growth.



Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)