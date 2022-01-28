Funimation Streams My Dress-Up Darling Anime's English Dub

Funimation announced on Friday that it will begin streaming an English dub for the television anime of Shinichi Fukuda 's My Dress-Up Darling ( Sono Bisque Doll wa Koi wo Suru ) manga on Saturday.

The English cast includes:

Emily Fajardo is directing the English dub . James Baker and Xavier Earl are the ADR engineers. Leah Clark is writing the English script. William Dewell is the mix engineer.

The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 channels on January 8. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Square Enix Manga & Books publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Traumatized by a childhood incident with a friend who took exception to his love of traditional dolls, doll-artisan hopeful Wakana Gojō passes his days as a loner, finding solace in the home ec room at his high school. To Wakana, people like beautiful Marin Kitagawa, a trendy girl who's always surrounded by a throng of friends, is practically an alien from another world. But when cheerful Marin--never one to be shy--spots Wakana sewing away one day after school, she barges in with the aim of roping her quiet classmate into her secret hobby: cosplay .

Keisuke Shinohara ( Black Fox , A3! Season Spring & Summer ) is directing the anime at CloverWorks . Yoriko Tomita ( As Miss Beelzebub Likes , Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose ) is in charge of the series scripts. Kazumasa Ishida ( Kiznaiver , Saekano the Movie finale character design assistant) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Takeshi Nakatsuka ( Magical Girl Ore , Brothers Conflict ) is composing the music, and Akiko Fujita is the sound director.

The manga launched in Young Gangan in January 2018. Square Enix published the manga's eighth volume on October 25. Square Enix Manga & Books published the fourth volume in English on June 8.

Source: Funimation (Liam Dempsey)