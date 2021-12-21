News
Crunchyroll to Stream My Dress-Up Darling, Sabikui Bisco, Miss Kuroitsu from the Monster Development Department, More Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: CUE!, Akebi's Sailor Uniform, Tokyo Twenty Fourth Ward

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will stream the following anime for the winter 2022 season:

The company will also begin streaming the following anime that premiered during the fall 2021 season.

Crunchyroll will continue streaming the following anime:

The company will also stream the The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc and Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note -Special Episode specials.

Crunchyroll will also stream its original series FreakAngels.

Crunchyroll will announce more content at a later date.

Source: Email correspondence

