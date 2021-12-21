News
Crunchyroll to Stream My Dress-Up Darling, Sabikui Bisco, Miss Kuroitsu from the Monster Development Department, More Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will stream the following anime for the winter 2022 season:
- Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2
- My Dress-Up Darling
- Orient
- Sabikui Bisco
- In the Land of Leadale
- Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 2
- Love of Kill
- The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest
- Miss Kuroitsu From the Monster Development Department
- Life With an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated Into a Total Fantasy Knockout
- Akebi's Sailor Uniform
- CUE!
- Tokyo Twenty Fourth Ward
- Theatre of Darkness: Yamishibai Season 10
- World’s End Harem
The company will also begin streaming the following anime that premiered during the fall 2021 season.
Crunchyroll will continue streaming the following anime:
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc
- Blade Runner: Black Lotus
- Platinum End
- Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
- One Piece
- Case Closed
- Digimon Ghost Game
- Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai
- Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House
- Tropical Rouge Pretty Cure
- Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act
The company will also stream the The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc and Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note -Special Episode specials.
Crunchyroll will also stream its original series FreakAngels.
Crunchyroll will announce more content at a later date.
Source: Email correspondence