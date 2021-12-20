Funimation Reveals Simulcast Slate for Winter 2022 Anime Season

Funimation announced the new additions to its simulcast lineup for the winter 2022 anime season on Monday. The new additions include:

Sasaki and Miyano , Gensou Sangokushi -Tengen Reishinki- , Tribe Nine , The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt , and She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man are all exclusive to Funimation .

In addition, Funimation will add the Tales of Luminaria the Fateful Crossroad anime, the The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc special, and the New Year's special for Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note .

Funimation will also continue to stream the following anime from the current fall season or earlier: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act , Platinum End , Ranking of Kings , Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc , and One Piece .

Source: Email correspondence