Funimation Reveals Simulcast Slate for Winter 2022 Anime Season
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Funimation announced the new additions to its simulcast lineup for the winter 2022 anime season on Monday. The new additions include:
- Tokyo Twenty Fourth Ward
- My Dress-Up Darling
- How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Part 2
- Akebi's Sailor Uniform
- Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2
- Sasaki and Miyano
- Fantasia Sango - Realm of Legends (Gensou Sangokushi -Tengen Reishinki-)
- Tribe Nine
- Sabikui Bisco
- The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt
- She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man
- Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 2
- The Case Study of Vanitas
Sasaki and Miyano, Gensou Sangokushi -Tengen Reishinki-, Tribe Nine, The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt, and She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man are all exclusive to Funimation.
In addition, Funimation will add the Tales of Luminaria the Fateful Crossroad anime, the The Irregular at Magic High School: Reminiscence Arc special, and the New Year's special for Lord El-Melloi II's Case Files: Rail Zeppelin Grace note.
Funimation will also continue to stream the following anime from the current fall season or earlier: Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon - The Second Act, Platinum End, Ranking of Kings, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, and One Piece.
Source: Email correspondence