Funimation Streams Akebi's Sailor Uniform Anime's English Dub

Funimation announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming an English dub for the television anime of HIRO's Akebi's Sailor Uniform ( Akebi-chan no Sailor Fuku ) manga on Friday.

The English cast includes:

Alexis Tipton is directing the English dub . Jason Lord is the assistant director. Olivia Harris and Derric Benavides are the ADR engineers, and William Dewell is the mix engineer.

The anime premiered on January 8 on Tokyo MX , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , BS11 , and MBS . Funimation and Crunchyroll are streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Miyuki Kuroki ( Her Blue Sky , The [email protected] SideM ) is directing the anime at studio CloverWorks . Rino Yamazaki (production advancement for Medaka Box , screenplay for DARLING in the FRANXX ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Megumi Kouno (animation director for DARLING in the FRANXX , Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ) is designing the characters. Kana Utatane is composing the music.

The manga follows Komichi Akebi and her classmates at a prestigious girls middle school, following their adolescent lives and their growth.

HIRO launched the manga in 2019 on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website. The manga's ninth compiled volume shipped on October 19. The manga has more than 500,000 copies in print.

Source: Funimation (Liam Dempsey)