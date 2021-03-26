HIRO's Akebi's Sailor Uniform Manga Gets TV Anime by Cloverworks

Shueisha announced on Friday that HIRO's Akebi-chan no Sailor Fuku (Akebi's Sailor Uniform) manga is getting a television anime adaptation.

Miyuki Kuroki ( Her Blue Sky , The [email protected] SideM ) is directing the anime at studio CloverWorks . Rino Yamazaki (production advancement for Medaka Box , screenplay for DARLING in the FRANXX ) is both writing and overseeing the series scripts, and Megumi Kouno (animation director for DARLING in the FRANXX , Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia ) is designing the characters.

The manga follows Komichi Akebi and her classmates at a prestigious girls middle school, following their adolescent lives and their growth.

HIRO launched the manga in 2019 on Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website. The manga's eighth compiled volume will ship on April 19. The manga has more than 500,000 copies in print.



Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web