Yen Press Licenses Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana Manga

Also: I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years, and the Demon King Made Me a Minister manga/light novels

Yen Press announced on Friday that it has licensed the Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana manga and the I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years, and the Demon King Made Me a Minister manga and light novel series. Yen Press also announced that it will release the entire When a Magician's Pupil Smiles manga series physically as a single omnibus edition. All four titles will launch in 2021.

Title: Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana

Creators: Kumo Kagyu (story), Aoki Shogo (art), lack (original illustrations)



Summary: Not a soul knows how the death and destruction started. Only one thing is certain-it came from the north. Deep within the Dungeon of the Dead is where the the Demon King resides and the only hope humanity has of defeating this great evil rests on the shoulders of a handful of adventurers. This tale of Sword Maiden's past smells of ash and sounds like the ringing of bare steel.

Yen Press has also licensed the light novel series that inspired the manga. The company will release the light novel series' first volume on December 15.



Title: I Was a Bottom-Tier Bureaucrat for 1,500 Years, and the Demon King Made Me a Minister (manga and light novel)

Creators: Kisetsu Morita (story), Benio (illustrations), Meishi Murakami (art for manga)



Summary: In this spinoff story of I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level , enjoy Beelzebub's misadventures in her early days as the demon Minister of Agriculture, after she was promoted from entry-level office worker right to the top!

Yen Press has also been releasing Morita and Benio 's I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level ( Slime Taoshite 300-nen, Shiranai Uchi ni Level Max ni Nattemashita ) light novel series and Yusuke Shiba 's manga adaptation in English.



Title: When a Magician's Pupil Smiles

Creator: Chisaki Kanai



Summary: Ouka Namae, a magician's pupil, is incapable of feeling emotion. That is...he's almost incapable. There is one particular circumstance when his feelings rise to the surface, but the scenario that unleashes them is too dark to even contemplate...

Yen Press released the manga digitally in 2015.



