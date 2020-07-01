Yen Press Licenses A Certain Magical Index SS, Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana Novels

Yen Press announced two new light novel licenses and three new manga licenses on Wednesday. In addition, the company will publish the Keito Koume Illustrations: Spice & Wolf – The Tenth Year Calvados art book.

Title: A Certain Magical Index SS light novel

Creators: Kazuma Kamachi (story), Kiyotaka Haimura (illustrations)

Summary: Kamijou Touma faces his roughest challenge yet-a classroom hot pot party! Meanwhile in London, the women's dorm in a base of magicians may never see another day as wild as this one. And in the underbelly of Academy City, Accelerator stumbles upon someone who has been waiting for him all this time...? Here begins the supplementary SS series of A Certain Magical Index !

Kadokawa released A Certain Magical Index SS ( Toaru Majutsu no Index SS) in July 2007, followed by A Certain Magical Index SS 2 in November 2008.



Title: Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana light novel

Creators: Kumo Kagyu (story), lack (art)

Summary: Not a soul knows how the death and destruction started. Only one thing is certain—it came from the north. Deep within the Dungeon of the Dead is where the the Demon King resides and the only hope humanity has of defeating this great evil rests on the shoulders of a handful of adventurers. This tale of Sword Maiden's past smells of ash and sounds like the ringing of bare steel.

Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana takes place a decade prior to the events of the original series. The spin-off series tells the story of Sword Maiden and her party of six as they journey to slay the Demon King, a feat which made her a legend in the world of Goblin Slayer

Kagyu's serialized Goblin Slayer Gaiden 2: Tsubanari no Daikatana (Daikatana of Singing Death) novel is a spinoff of Kagyu's main Goblin Slayer novel series. It launched under the Gangan GA imprint in September 2018. The first compiled book volume shipped in August 2019.



Title: The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap manga

Creators: Aki (story), Kureha , Yamigo (art)

Summary: My life was pretty ordinary. Go to college, live in an apartment, hang out with people. But because of that pompous, irritating girl I grew up with, I got dragged into a huge mess. As usual. Now I'm in another world where she's a well-respected shrine maiden…and I got turned into a cat. How did it come to this?!

Kadokawa released the first compiled book volume of Aki's Fukushū o Chikatta Shironeko wa Ryūō no Hiza no Ue de Damin o Musaboru manga in April 2018, and it published the third volume last October. J-Novel Club licensed Kureha and Yamigo 's original light novel.



Title: Wolf & Parchment manga

Creators: Isuna Hasekura (story), Hidori (art)

Summary: When Col leaves the cozy mountain village of Nyohhira aspiring to become a full-fledged member of the clergy, a certain impetuous wolf can't help stowing away aboard his ship to follow him for a chance to have a grand adventure of her own!

Hidori's manga adaptation of Isuna Hasekura 's Wolf & Parchment: New Theory Spice & Wolf light novels launched in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in 2019. Kadokawa released the first compiled book volume in December 2019. Wolf & Parchment is a spinoff of the Spice and Wolf series, and it takes place 10 years after the end of the original series. Yen Press is releasing the novels.



Title: Sword Art Online Project Alicization manga

Creators: Reki Kawahara (story), Kōtarō Yamada (art), abec (original Illustrations)

Summary: Deep in an unfamiliar forest, Kirito awakens with sensations far too convincing for a virtual world… With memories of a life he doesn't remember living. A boy and a girl…and a name that sticks in his mind: Alice.

Yamada launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko Magazine in August 2016. Kadokawa published the third compiled volume in August 2019.



Title: Keito Koume Illustrations: Spice & Wolf – The Tenth Year Calvado art book

Creators: Keito Koume

Summary: Never before has the stunning color art of the manga adaption of Spice and Wolf been seen like this! As a compendium of the illustrations delivering a story that ran strong for ten years, this is a must-have for any fan of everyone's favorite apple-loving wolf!

Kadokawa released this art book in March 2017. The book features Keito Koume 's art and illustrations for the manga adaptation of the Spice & Wolf novels, as well as a full color manga excerpt.

