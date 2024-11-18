Young Gangan Magazine to Launch 4 New Manga Including My Dress-Up Darling Spinoff

This year's 23rd issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine revealed four new manga series on Friday, which will launch in the magazine's upcoming issues.

Image via Komikan Matsumoto's X/Twitter account © Square Enix

Writer Ume Matsutake and artist Komikan Matsumoto will launch the Tamagawa-san Detemashita? (Did Tamagawa-san Come Out?) manga (top left in image above) in the magazine's next issue on December 6. The erotic comedy manga centers on a convenience store manager named Tamagawa-san, who is doing a job interview with a girl who greatly resembles the famous sexy actress Yuri Miyama. The sexy actress retired at the height of her popularity, and Tamagawa really wants to ask and confirm if the girl is indeed Yuri Miyama.

My Dress-Up Darling original manga author Shinichi Fukuda and Choboraunyopomi ( Ai Mai Mi ) will launch the Bisque Doll de chu♥︎ (chu♥︎ with a Dress-Up Doll) spinoff manga (right in image above) in the magazine's first 2025 issue on December 20. The magazine teases the spinoff manga, "a school life full of cuteness and chaos begins!"

Manga creator Haru Hisakawa will launch the Takara Shimai (Treasure Sisters) manga (bottom left in image above) in the magazine's second 2025 issue on January 4. The heartwarming money comedy manga centers on the poor young sisters Niina and Mana, who received 300 million yen as a birthday gift from their father.

Tsuniya Kaga will launch the Watashi no Koto, Netotte Misete "NTR romantic comedy" manga (center left in image above) on December 20.

Matsutake and illustrator Yata Sagami launched the manga adaptation of the Dead Mount Death Play Gaiden: Kaijin Solitaire no Shinsen Kijutsu spinoff novels on Square Enix 's Manga UP! app and website in November 2023. Square Enix will publish the manga's second compiled book volume on November 25.

Matsumoto launched the manga adaptation of Kennoji 's I Time-Traveled and Confessed to Ｍy Teacher Crush ( Kō 2 ni Time Leap shita Ore ga Tōji Sukidatta Sensei ni Tsugetta Kekka ) light novel series in January 2018, and the series ended in December 2020. Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global website and Comikey published the manga digitally in English.

Fukuda launched the My Dress-Up Darling manga in Young Gangan in January 2018. Square Enix will publish the manga's 14th volume on November 25. Square Enix Manga & Books published the manga's 12th volume in English on October 22. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2022. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime and English dub . The anime will have a sequel. The manga also inspired a live-action series adaptation, which premiered in Japan on October 8.

Choboraunyopomi launched the Ai Mai Mi four-panel gag comedy manga in 2009. The series ended in its 11th volume in 2021. The manga inspired three 13-episode television anime series. The first anime series of shorts premiered in January 2013. The second season, Ai-Mai-Mi Mōsō Catastrophe , premiered in July 2014. The third season, Ai-Mai-Mi Surgical Friends , premiered in January 2017. The franchise has also inspired a musical.

Hisakawa's Cat Massage Therapy ( Neko no Massageya-san ) manga launched in Overlap 's Comic Qurie web manga magazine in 2019. Overlap published the manga's third volume in April 2020. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in full color.