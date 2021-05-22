Seven Seas Adds Case Files of Jeweler Richard, Robo Sapiens, More Manga

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Friday that it has licensed eight new works:

Haruki 's Ero Ninja Scrolls manga ( Ghost Ship imprint)

's manga ( imprint) Himataro Zukunashi's Planet of the Orcs light novel (Airship imprint)

light novel (Airship imprint) Yuu Tanaka and Hinako Inoue 's Reincarnated as a Sword : Another Wish manga

and 's manga Satoru Yamaguchi , nishi, and Nami Hidaka 's My Next Life as a Villainess Side Story: On the Verge of Doom! manga

, nishi, and 's manga Haru Hisakawa's Cat Massage Therapy manga

manga cocomi's Restart After Coming Back Home manga and Restart After Growing Hungry sequel manga

manga and sequel manga Toranosuke Shimada's Robo Sapiens: Tales of Tomorrow manga

manga Mika Akatsuki, Nanako Tsujimura , and Utako Yukihiro 's The case files of Jeweler Richard manga

Title: Ero Ninja Scrolls ( Arakusa Ninpo-cho ) manga

Author: Haruki ( Cat in a Hot Girls' Dorm )

Debut Date: October 2021

Summary: This adult action comedy takes place during a fictional time in Japan's history known as the Ero period, where the arts of love and war hold equal sway! A diverse cast of ninja warriors both male and female must outwit, outlast, and out-maneuver the competition, or else suffer the sexy consequences!

The manga is part of Seven Seas ' Ghost Ship mature imprint.



Title: Planet of the Orcs ( Shiro no Maō to Kuro no Eiyū ) light novel

Author: Himataro Zukunashi

Illustrator: Toshiaki Takayama

Release Date: October 2021

Summary: A veteran hero, savior of many worlds, is sent to a new land where orcs and humans are at war. Besieged by the orcs' superior technology, humanity fights back with magic in a desperate struggle for survival. But the two sides in this conflict are less black and white than they appear, and a hero who has always single-mindedly fought to “save the world” will have to step back and look at his own actions and where they have led him. This engaging prose novel about orcs versus humans and technology versus magic is perfect for fans of both traditional science fiction/fantasy novels and manga-adjacent light novels.

Seven Seas is releasing the novels under its Airship light novel imprint.



Title: Reincarnated as a Sword : Another Wish ( Tensei Shitara Ken Deshita: Another Wish )

Authors: Hinako Inoue (manga artist), Yuu Tanaka (original light novel creator)

Release Date: January 2022

Summary: Reincarnated as a sentient weapon with memories of his past life, but not his name, a magical sword saved a young beastgirl from a life of slavery. Fran, the cat-eared girl, has become his wielder, and wants only to grow stronger, while the sword wants to know why he is here. Follow their new adventures in this spin-off manga series!

The manga is a spinoff of Yuu Tanaka and LLO 's Reincarnated as a Sword light novel series.



Title: My Next Life as a Villainess Side Story: On the Verge of Doom! ( Otome Game no Hametsu Flag Shika Nai Akuyaku Reijō ni Tensei Shiteshimatta... Zettai Zetsumei! Hametsu Sunzen-hen ) manga

Authors: nishi (manga artist), Satoru Yamaguchi (original light novel author), Nami Hidaka (original character designer)

Release Date: December 2021

Summary: What if, when Katarina Claes was reincarnated in the dating sim from the original series, she didn't regain the memories of her past life until she was fifteen? With less than a year to go before her destruction, Katarina must find a way to avoid all possible bad endings!

The manga is a spinoff of the My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! light novel series.



Title: Cat Massage Therapy ( Neko no Massageya-san ) manga

Author: Haru Hisakawa

Release Date: December 2021

Summary: Nekoyama, worn out after another long day at the office, stops at a therapeutic massage parlor...only to discover that it's run by a cat! Not only that, but the cat actually does the massaging?! Nekoyama is a dog lover, but as this professional “meowsseur” digs soft toe beans into his aching muscles, his heart warms and his worries melt away. This is only the beginning, as he and other world-weary workers are about to meet the other cat (and kitten!) professionals who have mastered pawfully cute techniques for reducing human stress.

Seven Seas will release the manga in full color.



Title: Restart After Coming Back Home ( Restart wa Tadaima no Ato de ) manga and Restart After Growing Hungry ( Restart wa Onaka wo Sukasete ) manga

Author: cocomi

Release Date: November 2021

Summary: Hot-headed Kozuka Mitsuomi left his home in the country to try to lead a sophisticated life in Tokyo. Unfortunately, at age 25, he returns home in disgrace, having been fired from his job. As he tries to rediscover himself in the rural area he once called home, he meets Kumai Yamato, a man about his age who was adopted into his community while Mitsuomi was away. The sweet and even-tempered Yamato is hiding his own pain, and as the two men connect, they start a journey together.



Title: Robo Sapiens: Tales of Tomorrow ( Robo Sapiens Zenshi )

Author: Toranosuke Shimada

Release Date: November 2021 (omnibus)

Summary: In the future, robots are more than machines. Autonomous “cyber-persons” with A.I. brains are part of society, interacting with humans and growing their own culture. In fact, they may be surpassing humans, as biological homo sapiens and their own world have begun to die out. But are humans truly disappearing, or are robots the new “humans”? This speculative science fiction tale of interconnected stories was awarded the Division Grand Prize at the 2020 Japan Media Arts Festival. Originally released in Japan as two volumes, get the complete manga series in English in this special omnibus edition.



Title: The case files of Jeweler Richard ( Hōsekisho Richard-shi no Nazo Kantei ) manga

Authors: Mika Akatsuki (manga artist), Nanako Tsujimura (original light novel author), and Utako Yukihiro (light novel illustrator)

Release Date: February 2022

Summary: When Japanese college student Seigi Nakata rescues a handsome young jewelry appraiser from a group of drunken assailants, he gets more than he bargains for! The appraiser is Richard Ranashinha de Vulpian, a brilliant and mysterious British jewelry expert. Seigi hires Richard to appraise a ring left to Seigi by his grandmother...and the adventures are just beginning. Together, they unlock the secret messages hidden in the hearts of jewels—and those who possess them.

The manga is based on Nanako Tsujimura and Utako Yukihiro 's light novel series.



