Ai Mai Mi Manga Ends in 11th Volume This Summer

Manga ended serialization on Manga Life Win website on Thursday

Ai Mai Mi manga creator Choboraunyopomi posted on Twitter on Friday that she will end the manga in its 11th volume, which will release this summer. Choboraunyopomi added on Twitter that she had consulted a trusted fortune teller about the issue. The fortune teller did a tarot card reading that indicated that ending the manga in its 11th volume will be fortuitous. Choboraunyopomi stated the manga has therefore ended with its most recent chapter.

Takeshobo 's Manga Life Win website published the ninth and final page in the manga's 140th chapter on Thursday.

Choboraunyopomi launched the four-panel gag comedy manga in 2009. Takeshobo published the manga's 10th compiled volume in June 2020. The manga centers on Ai, Mai, and Mi, the three girls who make up the manga club. Although they possess ample imagination, their far-out fantasies and insane adventures usually distract them from actually drawing any manga.

The manga inspired three 13-episode television anime series. The first anime series of shorts premiered in January 2013. The second season, Ai-Mai-Mi Mōsō Catastrophe , premiered in July 2014. The third season, Ai-Mai-Mi Surgical Friends , premiered in January 2017. The franchise has also inspired a musical.

Choboraunyopomi 's Fushigi na Somera-chan manga has also inspired a television anime. Her Jaku-San-Sei Million Arthur manga also inspired an anime. Choboraunyopomi has also drawn the DanMachi 4-Koma : Somosomo Dungeon ni Moguru no ga Machigaide wa Nai Darou ka spinoff manga and the Maite wa Ikenai Rozen Maiden spinoff manga.