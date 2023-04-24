Dead Mount Death Play Manga Gets Spinoff Novel

Spinoff novel about origins of character Solitaire launches on May

This year's ninth issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine announced on Friday that Ryohgo Narita and Shinta Fujimoto 's Dead Mount Death Play manga will get a spinoff novel, telling the origin story of the mysterious criminal Solitaire. The novel will launch on Square Enix 's Manga UP! web manga site and app in May. Narita will write the spinoff novel, and Young Gangan magazine will reveal more details in its next issue on May 2. The magazine published a front cover of a fake magazine featuring Solitaire on the cover to announce the spinoff novel.

Narita ( Baccano! , Durarara!! ) and Fujimoto ( Red Raven ) launched the ongoing manga in Young Gangan magazine in October 2017. Square Enix will publish the manga's 11th compiled book volume on Tuesday.

It's a showdown for the ages as the legendary hero takes on the corpse god necromancer, but when the dust settles, something isn't quite right... In the final moments of their epic confrontation, the corpse god's final gambit shot was wholly unexpected -- reincarnation magic! Across space and time, a boy named Polka Shinoyama awakens feeling...not quite himself...... Who could've expected that the climactic battle between good and evil would turn out like this??

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered on April 10. The show will air for two cours (quarters of a year), but the two cours will be split. The show's second half will premiere in October. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs, and will start streaming the English dub on April 24.