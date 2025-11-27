Tengen Hero Wars Manga Ends in 10th Volume

Manga's 10th, final volume slated for March 19, 2026

Image courtesy of Titan Manga

Tengen Hero Wars

(

) manga revealed on November 20 that the manga will end in its 10th volume, which will ship on March 19, 2026.

The ninth compiled book volume ofand's

Titan Manga licensed the manga and published the second volume in English in June 2024. Coamix and Imagineer 's MangaHot app and website also publishes the manga digitally. Titan Manga describes the story:

After receiving a mysterious invitation to ‘come play in Heaven’ Oda Nobunaga and his sister are transported to a mysterious new world where the mightiest warriors from history will meet to do battle! Here the pair will meet legendary figures such as Napoleon, Julius Caesar, Zhuge Liang and plenty of others, to see who will be crowned the greatest of all time!

Hiromoto and Sakanoichi launched the manga in Coamix 's Comic Zenon magazine in 2021. The manga's eighth volume shipped in Japan on July 18.