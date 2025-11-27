News
Tomo Nanao's The Hachioji Specialty: Tengu's Love Manga Ends in January

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Manga launched in 2021
tengu
Image via Amazon
©Tomo Nanao, Kadokawa
The January 2026 issue of Kadokawa's Asuka magazine revealed on November 21 that Tomo Nanao's The Hachioji Specialty: Tengu's Love (Hachiōji Meibutsu: Tengu no Koi) manga will end in its next chapter, which Kadokawa will publish in the magazine's next issue on January 23.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Can a determined tengu bride change a lonesome bachelor's ways? Well, it's not like he's got much of a choice― 'cos she's already moving in! Young systems engineer Kotarou has had to make his own way in life. Nothing remains of his early childhood before he was orphaned―nothing except his grandparents' antique house in Hachioji and memories of Hime, the winged spirit girl he's come to dismiss as a youthful flight of fancy. But after his return to Hachioji and reunion with Hime, it becomes impossible to deny the existence of his fine, feathery friend―especially given that she's declared they're getting married at second sight!

Nanao launched the manga in Monthly Asuka in 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2022, and the second volume in December 2023. Yen Press published the two volumes in August and December 2024, respectively.

Source: Asuka January 2026 issue


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
