Yen Press Licenses Rejected by the Hero's Party, a Princess Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside, Riviere and the Land of Prayer, More Manga, Novels

Yen Press announced on Friday that it has licensed seven manga and three light novel series for release in August 2024.

The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess Short Story Collection

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: In a world of her own creation, the lives of Konoha's many characters are filled with the kind of cringey doom and gloom that only an adolescent mind can produce. But where's the fun in that? Throwing in a pinch of crossdressing, a dabble of sickfics, and oh—a date with a fellow bookworm—really spices up the story! From ninjas to assassin butlers and yanderes, there's never a dull moment in the many alternate universes Konoha Satou lives through as the most despicable villainess, Iana Magnolia!

Rejected by the Hero's Party, a Princess Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside

Title:mangaCreators:(story), Mutsuki Higashioji (art),(character design)Summary: Before she reunited with Red in the frontier town of Zoltan, Rit was renowned as the brave warrior who helped the Hero's party save her country from the demon king's forces and the second princess of the Duchy of Loggervia, Rizlet. But after being suddenly exiled, Rit must embrace her new, untethered life as an adventurer traveling wherever the wind blows…though who knows where that journey will take her?! This is the story of Rit's exploits across the continent of Avalon prior to finding Red!!

Title:mangaCreators:(story),(art), Azure (character design)Summary: After Riviere saved her from dying on the street, MacMillia chose to start working as her new assistant! The enigmatic Riviere runs an antique shop, where she specializes in dispelling troublesome (and sometimes dangerous) curses. Magic, witches, prayers (and the curses they turn into) mean there's never a dull day for these two!

In Another World, My Sister Stole My Name

Title:mangaCreators: Kotoko (story), NiKrome (art)Summary: Through a handheld mirror connected to another world, college student Ichika befriends a boy named Cecil. But when the mirror disappears one day along with her older sister, Karen, Ichika thinks she'll never see the two of them again…until a year later, when the mirror suddenly turns up and sends Ichika to the world on the other side! There, she finds a grown-up Cecil and her sister, who, for some reason, has become a saint named Ichika—?! After Karen has stolen her name and life, Ichika must forge her own destiny in this otherworldly, doting fantasy!

Strategic Lovers

Title:mangaCreator: SanshokuamidoSummary: Kouta Higashiyama's father is the enormously wealthy founder of a corporate behemoth—but his mother was the man's twenty-third mistress! He thought the issue of succession and inheritance had nothing to do with him. And it didn't—until he was suddenly kidnapped as a candidate to be the next chairman and dropped in front of five beautiful girls, who are all in contention to become his lover…But is his whole life really about choosing whatever and whoever he wants? Or will Kouta himself be the one to be chosen…?

The Hachioji Specialty: Tengu's Love

Title:mangaCreator: Tomo NanaoSummary: Upon his return to his hometown near Mt. Takao, the lonely youth Kotarou reunites with a tengu girl he used to know, Hime. To his shock, Hime decrees that they must wed! Intent on marrying Kotarou, will Hime be able to break down his walls and build a happily-ever-after with him?!

Cocoa Fujiwara

Title:mangaCreator:Summary: She's a magical girl, sworn to fight for peace, love, and justice. He's a lieutenant, born into a military family that serves an evil empire. And yet, it was love at first sight...Fromcreatorcomes a four-panel comic about hostile enemies who won't kill (and love) each other!

Sword Art Online Alternative Clover's Regret

Sword Art Online

Title:light novelsCreators: Soitiro Watase (story), Ginta (illustrations),(supervision)Summary:, as reimagined by famed fantasy author Soitiro Watase!

Asuka Empire. A Japanese-style VRMMO created by Akihiko Kayaba from a VR engine entitled “The Seed”—a game once played by Yuuki, Ran, and Merida of the Sleeping Knights that hides many stories. Two young women—warrior priestess Nayuta and ninja Koyomi, who became friends in-game—come across a mysterious priest named Yanagi. The elderly man tells them that he's looking for a detective to solve a riddle with a one-million-yen reward. The girls are shocked by the outlandish sum for this peculiar request, and then they meet an equally peculiar young man, who claims to be able to do this job as well as any other detective. With all his stat points invested in Luck, the man is useless in battle, but he does still seem to have some tricks up his sleeve, like that unbeatable drop rate for rare items... The mystery unfolds as two young girls and their dubious detective partner try to solve the case in this cutting-edge VRMMO world!



Hell Is Dark with No Flowers

Title:light novelsCreator: Yoru Michio (story), Ruka Todo (art)Summary: Seiji Tohno sometimes sees the people around him as monsters. It is a curse that had driven him to a life of despair, living out of internet cafés with nowhere to call home...but all that changes one twilit evening when he stumbles across a huge European mansion. There, Seiji meets a bewitchingly beautiful boy dressed in a kimono with a white peony motif on the shoulder, who introduces himself as Shiroshi Saijou. This mysterious young man seems to know more about Seiji than he does himself, and before he knows it, Seiji has agreed to become Shiroshi's assistant in exchange for room and board. Little does he know, however, this “proxy service,”' as Shiroshi puts it, is none other than outsourced death! Sending monster-possessed sinners to Hell, will bring Seiji face-to-face with terrifying new creatures each and every day!

My First Love's Kiss

Title:light novelsCreators:(story),(illustrations)Summary: Takasora Hoshi's life is upended when a girl from her class named Umi Mizuike and her mother temporarily move into her family's cramped apartment. From the outset of this arrangement, Takasora finds herself annoyed by Umi's behavior...and her good looks. And though the two girls initially agree to avoid interfering with each other's lives, Takasora can't help but start to wonder where Umi keeps wandering off to at night…

From the author of Adachi and Shimamura comes the bittersweet tale of two high school girls whose lives are thrust together under the same roof.



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.