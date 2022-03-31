Shueisha Establishes 'Shueisha Games' Company

Shueisha revealed on Thursday that it established a new wholly owned affiliated company named Shueisha Games on February 16. The company aims to develop smartphone games with original concepts and character designs from manga creators from Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

The new company is teasing a new game project that it is jointly collaborating with a major company. Development is already underway with a major overseas game company on an original smartphone game.

The company already lists a number of games that Shueisha previously announced as supporting through its Shueisha Game Creators Camp Project for indie developers, including Kenei Design's Oni , Seaknot Studios and Freaky Design's Ukiyo , Tasto Alpha's Hatena no Tō ( The Tower -To the Bottom- ), and Momo-Pi's Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions . The developer also lists the Bleach : Kantōka Karuta game.