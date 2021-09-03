Kenei Design Unveils Oni Action Game Slated for 2022 With Multilingual Support

Developer Kenei Design, publisher Clouded Leopard Entertainment, and Shueisha unveiled a new game tentatively titled Oni at the "BitSummit THE 8th BIT" event on Thursday. The game will launch in 2022 in Japanese audio, and it will support Japanese, English, Korean, and Chinese (Traditional and Simplified) text. The announcement did not reveal the game's platforms.

Shueisha supports the project through its Shueisha Game Creators Camp Project for supporting indie developers. Kenei Design was founded by Kenei Hayama, who previously worked on Terra Battle . Masami Yamamoto, who worked as producer for Bloodborne and Tenchu: Stealth Assassins , is credited as producer for the game. Yamamoto resigned from Sony Interactive Entertainment on February 28 earlier this year.