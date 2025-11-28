Live-Action Katei Kyōshi no Kishi Knight Desu. Series Reveals More Cast

The staff for the live-action series adaptation of Hiromasa Okujima 's Katei Kyōshi no Kishi Knight Desu. (I Am the Home Tutor Kishi Knight.) manga revealed three more cast members along with a poster on Thursday.

The cast includes (top row):

Masaya Sakuragi as GNJB member Tsuyoshi

(second row, left to right):

Takurō Osada as Gonda

as Gonda Shōma Arashi as Onizuka

The series will premiere on BS Asahi , CBC , RKB, HBC , and tvk on January 5. The series will also begin streaming on Lemino on the same day.

ONE N' ONLY group member Rei Sawamura stars as Kishi Knight, while SUPER★DRAGON group member Kōki Tanaka plays Tōru Takasugi.

Naho Kamimura, Nao Nomura , and Jirō Nagae are directing the series, with scripts by Ayumi Shimo and Naho Kamimura.

The manga centers on Tōru Takasugi, a high school delinquent who is more prone to getting into fights than studying, and is thus always dead last in his school grades. But when a home tutor named Kishi Knight comes into his life and pledges to turn his grades around, the tutor's natural charm begins to win Tōru over.

Okujima serialized the manga in Akita Shoten 's Nicchan Gecchan magazine in 2019. Akita Shoten published one compiled book volume for the manga.

Okujima launched the Baban Baban Ban Vampire manga in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on June 26, and will publish the 12th volume on November 7. The series inspired an anime that strreamed on Netflix on January 12, along with a live-action film that opened on July 4.

Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga licensed SHOOWA and Okujima's Bad Boys, Happy Home ( Dōsei Yankee Akamatsu Seven ) manga, and released the first volume physically and digitally in July 2021. The pair launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Kachi Comi magazine in April 2018.

Sources: Comic Natalie, Katei Kyōshi no Kishi Knight Desu. series' X/Twitter account (link 2)