Live-Action Baban Baban Ban Vampire Film Rescheduled to July 4

Film originally slated for February 14 release

The staff for the live-action film of Hiromasa Okujima 's Baban Baban Ban Vampire manga announced on Sunday the film will open in theaters on July 4.

The film was originally scheduled for a February 14 release, but was postponed due to "various circumstances." The preview screening scheduled on January 21 was also canceled.

Ryō Yoshizawa , who plays the vampire protagonist Ranmaru Mori in the film, was recently questioned by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police regarding an incident on December 30, when he was drunk and allegedly entered his neighbor's apartment unit instead of his own. Yoshizawa's talent agency AMUSE released a statement on January 6, confirming the incident and stated that Yoshizawa has already apologized to his neighbor for the inconvenience, and that he has already moved out of the apartment.

In a new statement on Tuesday, the talent agency reported that a settlement has been reached between Yoshizawa and the neighbor, with the neighbor forgiving Yoshizawa's intrusion. The statement included a personal apology from Yoshizawa, who took responsibility for the incident and vowed to reexamine himself and mature as a person.

The live-action film also stars Rihito Itagaki as Rihito Tatsuno, and Nanoka Hara as Aoi Shinozuka.

The BL (indicated here as standing for "Bloody Love Comedy") manga centers on a 450-year-old vampire named Ranmaru, working part-time at an old public bath. He desires the blood of an 18-year-old virgin, and so watches over the growth of 15-year-old Rihito, the son of the bathhouse owners, and tries to prevent him from losing his virginity.

Okujima launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on March 7.

The Baban Baban Ban Vampire anime adaptation premiered in Japan on January 11.