Hiromasa Okujima, Kentarō Satō, Shingo Honda Each Launch New Manga in Bessatsu Shōnen Champion

The September issue of Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Thursday that Hiromasa Okujima , Kentarō Satō , and Shingo Honda will each launch a new manga in the magazine over the next issues. Santa Uonome and Aka Watanabe will also each launch new manga.

Okujima's manga is titled Baban Baban Ban Vampire (seen below in Okujima's Tweet), and it will launch in the magazine's November issue on October 12. The magazine describes the manga as a "new type of BL " (indicated here as standing for "Bloody Love Comedy") story that centers on a "professional vampire" and "pure boy." The story begins with a 450-year-old vampire named Ranmaru, working part-time at an old public bath. He desires the blood of an 18-year-old virgin, and so watches over the growth of 15-year-old Rihito, the son of the bathhouse owners.

Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga licensed SHOOWA and Okujima's Bad Boys, Happy Home ( Dōsei Yankee Akamatsu Seven ) manga, and released the first volume physically and digitally on July 13. The second volume will launch in October. The pair launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Kachi Comi magazine in April 2018.

Satō's manga is titled Fushi to Batsu (Immortality and Punishment), and it will launch in the magazine's December issue on November 12. The magazine teases the manga as centering on a certain boy who is hiding a dark secret. Holed up in a love hotel, despair comes for him.

Satō previously revealed in April that they were working on a new manga. Satō ( Magical Girl Apocalypse ) launched the Magical Girl Site horror manga on the Champion Tap! manga website in July 2013, before moving it to Weekly Shōnen Champion in September 2017. The manga ended in 2019 with 16 volumes. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it shipped the 15th volume on June 29.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2018 and ended in June 2018. The anime streamed on Amazon Prime Video outside of Japan.

Honda's manga will launch in the January 2022 issue on December 10. The announcement does not mention the manga's title. Honda launched Creature! ( Hakaijū ) in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine in 2010 and ended it in June 2017. Akita Shoten published 21 compiled book volumes for the manga in Japan. Akita Publishing is releasing the series digitally in English.

Uonome's manga will launch in the February 2022 issue on January 12, 2022. The announcement does not mention the manga's title. Watanabe's manga will launch in the magazine's next issue on September 10, and is titled Gitaijin A .