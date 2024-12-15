Baban Baban Ban Vampire Anime's 2nd Video Unveils Blue Encount Opening Song

The official website for the television anime of Hiromasa Okujima 's Baban Baban Ban Vampire manga started streaming the anime's second promotional video on Sunday. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "Bloody Liar" by BLUE ENCOUNT .

The series will debut on January 11 on's new programming blockthat airs on Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EST). The anime will stream exclusively onon January 12 (January 11 depending on time zone).

The anime will star:

Itsurō Kawasaki ( Arc the Lad , The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil , Magical Girl Ore ) is directing the anime and writing the scripts at studio GAINA . Takahiro Tamano (episode director for We Never Learn: BOKUBEN , BNA: Brand New Animal ) is the assistant director. Yukiko Ban ( Dusk maiden of Amnesia , A Girl & Her Guard Dog ) is the character designer and chief animation director. Shunsuke Masuda and Satoru Kiyomaru are both also chief animation directors. Jun Ichikawa ( The Morose Mononokean II , Seven Days War ) of Julydex is composing the music.

The BL (indicated here as standing for "Bloody Love Comedy") manga centers on a 450-year-old vampire named Ranmaru, working part-time at an old public bath. He desires the blood of an 18-year-old virgin, and so watches over the growth of 15-year-old Rihito, the son of the bathhouse owners, and tries to prevent him from losing his virginity.

Okujima launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2021. Akita Shoten wiil publish the manga's ninth compiled book volume on Monday.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action film that will debut on February 14.

Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga licensed SHOOWA and Okujima's Bad Boys, Happy Home ( Dōsei Yankee Akamatsu Seven ) manga, and released the first volume physically and digitally in July 2021. The pair launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Kachi Comi magazine in April 2018.