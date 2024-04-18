Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Series Gets Escape Room Set in Dream World

Teams have 1 hour to wake up Frieren

SCRAP 's Real Escape Game announced that it is creating an escape room for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End , the hit series that recently dethroned Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood as the top anime on ANN and MAL. The game is titled "Escape from the Millennium Dream."

Image via Real Escape Game © 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会,SCRAP

In the game, players enter a dream world and partner with Fern and Stark to wake up Frieren, which is already a hard task in the series under normal circumstances. Teams have 60 minutes to find a magical grimoire with the power to wake the deepest sleepers up and to seek a way out. Hints and explanations will be provided to help newer players as they navigate their way through puzzles and challenges.

The escape game will be held at the following locations and dates: Real Escape Game Harajuku Store from June 20-September 23, Okayama's Olga Hall from July 20-21, and the Real Escape Game's Minamihorie Store from July 25-September 29. Other cities that will host the escape room include Sapporo, Sendai, Yokohama, Nagoya, and Fukuoka. SCRAP will announce more details at a later date.

Tickets go on sale for SCRAP Fan Club members on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. JST, and general sales open on April 27. There is also a special package that comes with benefits such as a pin badge and a glass that displays an image after pouring a cold liquid in it.

Image via Real Escape Game © 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館／「葬送のフリーレン」製作委員会,SCRAP

SCRAP 's Real Escape Game is no stranger to escape rooms, being one of the original, if not the first, companies to open a physical escape room in the world. The company is prolific in designing escape rooms based on anime and games. It has created escape rooms and games in the past for Neon Genesis Evangelion , Hunter x Hunter , Dr. Stone , The Promised Neverland , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure , Detective Conan , and The Legend of Zelda , among others.

Yamada and Abe launched the ongoing Frieren: Beyond Journey's End manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in April 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in August 2020, and it released the 13th volume on April 17. Viz Media released the 10th volume in English on February 20.

The Frieren: Beyond Journey's End anime premiered with a two-hour special on September 29 last year. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and it is also streamed an English dub .

Sources: SCRAP, Comic Natalie