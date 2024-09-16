Akio Ōtsuka, Kenjirō Tsuda, Miku Itō Star as Energy Drinks in CalorieMate Game

And the game looks surprisingly fun

In the realm of video games, there are several games based solely on product placement, such as Pepsiman from 1999 or the Burger King games from 2006. Regardless of their quality, they're a fascinating part of video game history. Adding to that history is a game featuring the Japanese energy bar and drink brand CalorieMate .

Image via www.youtube.com ©2024 CalorieMate Games

The CalorieMate X (formerly Twitter ) account announced the game's release on September 12. The account posted an image with the text “ CalorieMate Games 9.12” and the caption (roughly translated), “Releasing a game you've created is one of the most nerve-wracking moments for any game creator…”

The CalorieMate X account formerly announced the release of their CalorieMate Liquid For Game Creators game on September 12. The account noted players would take on the role of a CalorieMate Liquid can and deliver nutrients to a game creator. The post also tagged voice actors Akio Ōtsuka , Kenjirō Tsuda , and Miku Itō in the post.

【✨ CalorieMate creates a game✨】

CalorieMateLIQUID FOR GAME CREATORS



Become a can of CalorieMate Liquid

that pops out of the fridge to deliver nutrition to game creators at work.

Action adventure.

Let's embark on a great two-bedroom apartment adventure!

Available for free on Steam 🔥

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3156040/Ca…

※This game is fiction.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical , the makers of CalorieMate , noted in the YouTube description for the game's trailer that Akio Ōtsuka voices the CalorieMate Liquid Fruit Mix flavor, Tsuda the Café au Lait flavor, and Itō the Yogurt flavor:

The game was released for free on Steam on September 11 (US time). According to the Steam reviews, players have given the game an overall “Very Positive” score. So, if you want to try a free puzzle platformer and want to hear Akio Ōtsuka , Kenjirō Tsuda , and Miku Itō as CalorieMate Liquid cans, check the game out.