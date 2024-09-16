Interest
Akio Ōtsuka, Kenjirō Tsuda, Miku Itō Star as Energy Drinks in CalorieMate Game
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
In the realm of video games, there are several games based solely on product placement, such as Pepsiman from 1999 or the Burger King games from 2006. Regardless of their quality, they're a fascinating part of video game history. Adding to that history is a game featuring the Japanese energy bar and drink brand CalorieMate.
The CalorieMate X (formerly Twitter) account announced the game's release on September 12. The account posted an image with the text “CalorieMate Games 9.12” and the caption (roughly translated), “Releasing a game you've created is one of the most nerve-wracking moments for any game creator…”
作ったゲームを公開する、— カロリーメイト (@CalorieMate_jp) September 12, 2024
それは全てのゲームクリエイターにとって、
最も緊張する瞬間…#カロリーメイトのゲーム#カロリーメイトリキッド#Steam #ゲーム開発 pic.twitter.com/zJO6q3Slfd
Releasing a game you've created
is one of the most nerve-wracking moments
for any game creator…
The CalorieMate X account formerly announced the release of their CalorieMate Liquid For Game Creators game on September 12. The account noted players would take on the role of a CalorieMate Liquid can and deliver nutrients to a game creator. The post also tagged voice actors Akio Ōtsuka, Kenjirō Tsuda, and Miku Itō in the post.
【✨カロリーメイトがゲームを制作✨】— カロリーメイト (@CalorieMate_jp) September 12, 2024
CalorieMateLIQUID FOR GAME CREATORS
冷蔵庫から飛び出した #カロリーメイトリキッド の缶となって、
仕事中の #ゲームクリエイター に栄養を届ける、#アクションアドベンチャー 。
いざ、2DKの大冒険へ！
ゲームプラットフォーム #Steam にて無料配信中🔥… pic.twitter.com/il2T2q6tkU
【✨CalorieMate creates a game✨】
CalorieMateLIQUID FOR GAME CREATORS
Become a can of CalorieMate Liquid
that pops out of the fridge to deliver nutrition to game creators at work.
Action adventure.
Let's embark on a great two-bedroom apartment adventure!
Available for free on Steam🔥
https://store.steampowered.com/app/3156040/Ca…
※This game is fiction.
Otsuka Pharmaceutical, the makers of CalorieMate, noted in the YouTube description for the game's trailer that Akio Ōtsuka voices the CalorieMate Liquid Fruit Mix flavor, Tsuda the Café au Lait flavor, and Itō the Yogurt flavor:
The game was released for free on Steam on September 11 (US time). According to the Steam reviews, players have given the game an overall “Very Positive” score. So, if you want to try a free puzzle platformer and want to hear Akio Ōtsuka, Kenjirō Tsuda, and Miku Itō as CalorieMate Liquid cans, check the game out.
Sources: CalorieMate's Twitter account (link 2), Otsuka Pharmaceutical YouTube channel, Steam, Comic Natalie