Tokyo Government To Project Pac-Man, Godzilla, YOASOBI on Metropolitan Government Office

See the iconic video game character waka waka over the Government Office

It's not uncommon for famous building to be lit up for special occasions. For instance, the Tokyo Skytree and Tokyo Tower are often illuminated for events such as the Olympics, LGBT+ events, and other special occasions. However, it's rare for a government building to be illuminated with a product or recognizable fictional character. But when it happens, it's a show unto itself. The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Pac-Man announced on September 13 that the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office will have the iconic video game Pac-Man projected onto it starting on September 28.

Image via Pac-Man series' X/Twitter account PAC-MAN™& ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

The illumination will be a projection map of the game Pac-Man with footage that is like playing the game.

According to The Tokyo Metropolitan Government's website, the Pac-Man illumination will begin on September 28 with showings at half hour intervals between 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and hour intervals between 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on weekends.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government website also released information about future projection mapping illumination events at the Office. There will be a second Godzilla illumination show is planned at the end of November, and a performance of Japanese pop duo YOASOBI 's hit song "Idol" from the Oshi no Ko anime is planned for early December. It's unclear if the Godzilla show will be the same as the show from earlier in 2024. However, part of the original Godzilla projection mapping show is available on the Tokyo Metropolitan Government YouTube channel.

Fans of Pac-Man , Godzilla, or YOASOBI and in Tokyo between late September to early December won't want to miss this.