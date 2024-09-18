Hisashi Hirai, Satoshi Shigeta Unveil Original Art for Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Freedom Anime's Mighty Edition BD Box Set

At the beginning of 2024, the anime world was graced with the long-awaited Mobile Suit Gundam Seed film. Selling 634,182 tickets in Japan in its first three days in theaters, its success in the Gundam franchise is unparalleled. With the upcoming physical release of the film, fans will undoubtedly want amazing extras with the limited-edition versions. Fans needn't worry as the official X (formerly Twitter ) account for Mobile Suit Gundam Seed announced on August 5 that the box art for the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM Blu-ray Mighty Edition will be an original piece by the film's character designer Hisashi Hirata and mechanical animation director Satoshi Shigeta .

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM

Blu-ray Mighty Edition & Special Limited Edition

Hisashi Hirata and Satoshi Shigeta

Have unveiled the original illustrations

for the box and 4-sided digital jacket



On September 13, the account posted a sample image of the box.

Revealing the newly drawn box design

by Hisashi Hirata and Satoshi Shigeta !



Along with the original artwork by Hirata and Shigeta, the release is slated to contain more extras. These include 67 illustration cards, a limited-edition High Grade 1/144 Mighty Strike Freedom Gundam [Limited Clear] gunpla, a 48-page illustration book, original novel, drama CD, a leaflet, 2 bonus discs, and 20-page booklet. This brings the Blu-ray Mighty Edition to a mighty 27,500 yen (about US$194.00) price. On top of this, the box set is only available through the A-On Store and Premium Bandai Store, making it nearly impossible for those outside of Japan to purchase a copy.

The Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM DVDs and Blu-ray Discs are slated to go on sale in Japan on December 25. The only thing that's missing, though, is the wonderful image of singer Takanori Nishikawa in his Mobile Suit Gundam Seed form.