Darling's Vanishing Act Manga Ends

Series launched in August 2024

Shonen Jump+ revealed on Wednesday in the 18th chapter of Yadu 's Darling's Vanishing Act manga that the series will end in the next chapter.

MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Darling is a carefree, cheerful, romantic, and flirtatious gentleman. The moment he appears, the fate of the underworld is set into rapid motion...! A fact its residents know, fear, and dread! Get captivated by this brilliant action-drama starring the underworld's top escape artist!

Yadu launched the series on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform on August 28. Shueisha shipped the first compiled book volume on November 1, and will ship the second volume on May 2.



