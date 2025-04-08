Summer Pockets Anime's Main Manga Adaptation Launches in May

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Shueisha 's Tonari no Young Jump website announced on Tuesday Summer Pockets -Natsu no Takaramono- ( Summer Pockets -Summer Treasures-), wogura's manga adaptation of the Summer Pockets television anime, which is also an adaptation of Visual Arts/Key 's Summer Pockets visual novel. The manga will launch on the website in May. Key is credited for the manga's original story.

A spinoff manga of thetitledMugyu Days ~Tsumugi's Stroll in the Island~) also launched in'smagazine and KadoComi website on February 28., one of the game's original illustrator and character designer, is drawing the spinoff manga. Key is also credited for the original story.

The Summer Pockets anime premiered on Tokyo MX and BS11 on Monday, on MBS and Shizuoka Broadcasting System on Tuesday. It will also air on AT-X on Thursday, and on TV Setouchi on Friday. Crunchyroll streams the series as it airs in Japan.

Summer Pockets originally launched for PC in June 2018 in Japan. Visual Arts/Key and Prototype launched the game's Nintendo Switch version digitally and physically in Japan in June 2019. Summer Pockets REFLECTION BLUE , an updated version of the game, launched for PC in Japan in June 2020. The new version has since launched on mobile devices, Switch, and PlayStation 4.

The game's English version launched for PC via Steam in February 2020.

The game takes place in a rural district of a certain isolated island. The story focuses on "one nostalgic summer."

Jun Maeda ( Kanon , AIR , Clannad , Angel Beats! ) is credited with the original concept. Na-Ga ( Angel Beats! , Little Busters! , Charlotte ), Tsubasu Izumi ( Akane Iro ni Somaru Saka , Mashiroiro Symphony - The color of lovers ), Nagayama ( Angel Beats! ), and Fumuyun are credited with providing the original illustrations and character designs.

Yū Niijima ( Koi x Shin Ai Kanojo , Majo Koi Nikki ), Kai ( Clannad , Rewrite , Harmonia ), and Hasama ( Tokyo Babel , Kimi to Kanojo to Kanojo no Koi. ) wrote the scenario. Maeda composed the music with Shinji Orito ( Angel Beats! Harmonia ), Donmaru ( planetarian , Little Busters! , Giniro, Haruka ), and Tomohiro Takeshita ( planetarian , Angel Beats! , Harmonia ).

