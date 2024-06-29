Summer Pockets TV Anime Reveals Staff, Cast, 2025 Debut

Teaser promo video streamed

Visual Arts/Key officially confirmed on Saturday that it is producing a television anime adaptation of its Summer Pockets visual novel that will debut in 2025. Visual Arts/Key also revealed the show's teaser promo video, main cast, and full staff.

The staff had revealed December 2021 that an anime was "in the works."

The anime will star:

Tomoki Kobayashi ( Akame ga KILL! , sola , Takunomi. ) is directing the anime at studio feel. Keiichirō Ōchi ( Adachi and Shimamura , Hinamatsuri , Go, Go, Loser Ranger! ) is overseeing the series scripts and Mai Otsuka ( Tearmoon Empire , Non Non Biyori ) is designing the characters. Composers include Shinji Orito , Jun Maeda , Donmaru , Tomohiro Takeshita , Ryō Mizutsuki , and Shūhei Ōhashi

Additional staff includes:

Summer Pockets originally launched for PC in June 2018 in Japan. Visual Arts/Key and Prototype launched the game's Nintendo Switch version digitally and physically in Japan in June 2019. Summer Pockets REFLECTION BLUE , an updated version of the game, launched for PC in Japan in June 2020. The new version has since launched on mobile devices, Switch, and PlayStation 4.

The game's English version launched for PC via Steam in February 2020.

The game takes place in a rural district of a certain isolated island. The story focuses on "one nostalgic summer."

Jun Maeda ( Kanon , AIR , Clannad , Angel Beats! ) is credited with the original concept. Na-Ga ( Angel Beats! , Little Busters! , Charlotte ), Tsubasu Izumi ( Akane Iro ni Somaru Saka , Mashiroiro Symphony - The color of lovers ), Yūnon Nagayama ( Angel Beats! ), and Fumuyun are credited with providing the original illustrations and character designs.

Yū Niijima ( Koi x Shin Ai Kanojo , Majo Koi Nikki ), KAI ( Clannad , Rewrite , Harmonia ), and Hasama ( Tokyo Babel , Kimi to Kanojo to Kanojo no Koi. ) wrote the scenario. Maeda composed the music with Shinji Orito ( Angel Beats! Harmonia ), Donmaru ( planetarian , Little Busters! , Giniro, Haruka ), and Tomohiro Takeshita ( planetarian , Angel Beats! , Harmonia ).