Summer Pockets Reflection Blue Game Gets PS4 Release

Prototype announced on Thursday that Summer Pockets REFLECTION BLUE , the updated version of Visual Art's and Key 's Summer Pockets visual novel, will get a release on PlayStation 4 in July.

Summer Pockets originally launched for PC in June 2018 in Japan. Visual Arts/Key and Prototype launched the game's Nintendo Switch version digitally and physically in Japan in June 2019. The companies also released the game on smartphones. The game's English version launched for PC via Steam in February 2020. Summer Pockets REFLECTION BLUE launched for PC in Japan in June 2020. The new version has since launched on mobile devices and Switch.

The game takes place in a rural district of a certain isolated island. The story focuses on "one nostalgic summer."

Jun Maeda ( Kanon , AIR , Clannad , Angel Beats! ) is credited with the original concept. Na-Ga ( Angel Beats! , Little Busters! , Charlotte ), Tsubasu Izumi ( Akane Iro ni Somaru Saka , Mashiroiro Symphony - The color of lovers ), and Yūnon Nagayama ( Angel Beats! ) are credited with providing the original illustrations.

Yū Niijima ( Koi x Shin Ai Kanojo , Majo Koi Nikki ), Kai ( Clannad , Rewrite , Harmonia ), and Hasama ( Tokyo Babel , Kimi to Kanojo to Kanojo no Koi. ) wrote the scenario. Maeda composed the music with Shinji Orito ( Angel Beats! Harmonia ), Donmaru ( planetarian , Little Busters! , Giniro, Haruka ), and Tomohiro Takeshita ( planetarian , Angel Beats! , Harmonia ).

An anime adaptation of the game is in the works. The staff emphasized that the anime project is "in the works," as opposed to "green-lit."

Source: Prototype's Twitter account