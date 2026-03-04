One Piece's Luffy Teaches Sesame Street's Elmo a New Japanese Word

Luffy & Elmo are now NAKAMAAAAA!

Popular streaming service Netflix released a collaboration short video between the American children's program Sesame Street and the live-action One Piece series on Tuesday. The short features Sesame Street character Elmo dressed as One Piece character Monkey D. Luffy. Iñaki Godoy (Monkey D. Luffy) joins Elmo to teach the Muppet a very special Japanese word: none other than “nakama.” The video is currently available through the Netflix YouTube channel and Facebook page:

The live-action One Piece series debuted exclusively on Netflix in August 2023. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported. The series won awards for "Outstanding Original Song for a Children's or Young Teen Program" and "Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Live Program" at The 3rd Annual Children's & Family Emmy Awards. The second season is set to premier on Netflix on March 10.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, produced the first live-action season. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.